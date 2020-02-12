A teenager has been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Peterhead.

Police said there was an incident at an address in the Aberdeenshire town's Gladstone Road at about 23:40 on Saturday.

Three men were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The 19-year-old man arrested and charged is due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Thursday. Police are still appealing for information.