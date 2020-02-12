Image copyright PA Media Image caption Catherine helped to prepare food in Social Bite

The Duchess of Cambridge has helped out at a cafe run by a homelessness charity in Aberdeen.

Catherine - known as the Countess of Strathearn when in Scotland - was at Social Bite.

She spoke to staff and customers at the cafe - which provides jobs to people who have been homeless - about the long-lasting impact of childhood experiences.

It follows her launch of a survey last month on early years development.

The Duchess of Cambridge, or The Countess of Strathearn as she's known in Scotland, is visiting a cafe in Aberdeen as part of her UK-wide tour to promote her survey on the early years.

The five-question online survey aims to "spark a national conversation" to help create "lasting change for generations to come", Kensington Palace said.

In the online survey, called Five Big Questions, participants are asked for their opinion on what influences development and what period of childhood is most important for children's happiness.

Social Bite, which aims to end homelessness in Scotland, runs five social enterprise cafes and distributes free food to homeless people and those in food poverty.

Earlier on Wednesday, Catherine met young children during a visit to an open farm in County Down, Northern Ireland.