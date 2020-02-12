Police were not to blame for the injuries suffered by a motorcyclist who collided with a tree in Aberdeen after an earlier pursuit, a report has said.

The crash happened on the old Deeside Railway Line, near the junction with School Road, Cults, in June last year.

The 28-year-old badly hurt disqualified rider was taken to hospital.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) said officers had responded "properly and proportionately" to the incident.

The man, with a pillion passenger, had been pursued for about 20 minutes around various areas of the city just after midnight on 26 June 2019.

The investigation into the crash found four officers confronted the rider on the disused Old Deeside railway line.

The man swerved, avoiding the officers standing across the track, but lost control of the bike and it collided with a tree.

The Pirc report said officers had activated blue lights and sirens in an attempt to bring the vehicle to a stop.

The motorcyclist's "recklessness and loss of control" was considered the "major contributory factor" to the collision and head injuries he sustained.

The investigation also found that both men had removed their crash helmets shortly before the incident, possibly to deter police from attempting to stop them.