Fire crews tackling hillside blaze in Aberdeen
- 12 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters have been called out to tackle the spread of a large blaze on an Aberdeen hillside.
Crews were alerted to the fire on Kincorth Hill shortly before 09:00 on Wednesday morning.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said two pumps and a special forestry unit were so far involved in the operation.
BBC Scotland News reporter David Shanks at the scene said flames were spreading swiftly through the dry grass.
Fire is spreading very quickly in the bushes and grass. A lot of smoke being sent up over the city. pic.twitter.com/KuAixcTzAS— Davy Shanks (@Davyshanks) February 12, 2020
End of Twitter post by @Davyshanks
He said: "Fire is spreading very quickly in the bushes and grass. A lot of smoke being sent up over the city."