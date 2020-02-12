Image caption Alan Donnelly was sentenced in January and has resisted calls to quit as a councillor

The former deputy provost of Aberdeen who was found guilty of sexual assault has said he will not be stepping back from his duties.

Former Conservative Alan Donnelly had denied kissing and touching a man who was working at an event in the city.

Donnelly was ordered to pay £800 compensation last month and will be under supervision of the social work department for eight months.

He is still considering his position but has now said he will not hide.

The councillor has so far resisted calls to quit as an elected member.

A three-day trial heard one of the victim's supervisors say he was "trembling and shaking" when he reported the incident to her.

The man - who cannot be named for legal reasons - said Donnelly approached him, made comments about him being good-looking, and asked him questions about where he was from.

A witness told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that her co-worker said he had felt like he was "sexually abused".

Defence lawyer David Sutherland said his client's position was simply that the allegations did not take place, and denied any impropriety.

However, Sheriff Ian Wallace described the evidence as "overwhelming", and was satisfied the contact was sexual.

After being found guilty of sexual assault in December, the 65-year-old was placed on the sex offenders register, resigned from the Scottish Conservatives, and was removed from all council committees.

He was sentenced in January, and speaking outside court at the time said: "I have got a lot of options to take and consider now.

"It's been a very challenging 15 months for me and I'm going to take some more advice and leave all options open."

'Balance the two things'

Donnelly was approached again for comment amid calls for him to be banned from attending civic events.

Asked about the situation, he told BBC Scotland if anyone thought he would step back from his duties and "go into hiding" they were "mistaken".

He said he was still considering the options open to him following his conviction.

Aberdeen's Lord Provost Barney Crockett said: "I don't think there's any danger of Councillor Donnelly immediately being seen as representing the city, but he is a councillor, so we have to balance the two things.

"We have to make sure the people of Aberdeen are always protected, but we also have to ensure everybody is treated appropriately, and that's what I'll continue to do."

Donnelly was previously part of the ruling Conservative, Labour and independent administration.

The political make-up of the council is expected to be discussed at a meeting of the full council in March.