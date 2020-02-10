NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man killed in two-vehicle crash near Banchory is named

  • 10 February 2020
B9077 at Kirkton of Durris Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash on Saturday happened on the B9077 at Kirkton of Durris

A man who died following a two-vehicle crash on the B9077 in Aberdeenshire on Saturday has been named by police.

He was 67-year-old Daniel Gilfillan from Portlethen.

The accident happened at Kirkton of Durris, near Banchory.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

