Man killed in two-vehicle crash near Banchory is named
- 10 February 2020
A man who died following a two-vehicle crash on the B9077 in Aberdeenshire on Saturday has been named by police.
He was 67-year-old Daniel Gilfillan from Portlethen.
The accident happened at Kirkton of Durris, near Banchory.
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.