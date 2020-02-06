A car driver caught speeding at 153mph on the Aberdeen bypass has been banned from the road for more than two years.

Michael Gray, 26, of Inverurie, admitted dangerous driving after the incident on the A956, close to the A92 junction, in June last year.

The first offender was banned for two years and three months and given a 270-hour community payback order.

Defence lawyer Gregor Kelly told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Gray accepted he had placed others in danger.

Insp Neil Morrison of Police Scotland said: "This was a totally unacceptable speed to be driving at on any public road and clearly the driver was not only putting his own life at risk, but also the lives of other road users as well."