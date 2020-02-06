Image copyright Scottish SPCA Image caption The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information

Two pythons have been found dead in Aberdeen, one having been slit up the stomach the full length of its body.

The Scottish SPCA said the reptiles were discovered separately at Den of Maidencraig on Groats Road on 7 and 31 January.

A spokeswoman for the animal charity said it was believed the snakes had been pets at some point.

The second python was found in pieces, but it is not known if that was due to the level of decomposition.

Inspector Fiona McKenzie said: "They were both adult pythons and approximately 5ft (1.5m) in length.

"We believe that both of these reptiles were pets at some point.

"We want to find the person responsible for dumping these snakes in the condition they were found in. If anyone can provide any information, please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999."