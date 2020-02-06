Image copyright NHS Grampian Image caption The Baird Family Hospital may now not open until 2023

The estimated cost of a new maternity hospital and cancer centre in Aberdeen has risen by nearly £60m.

The Baird Family Hospital and Anchor cancer centre was originally a £163.7m scheme.

The estimated cost of the project now stands at £223.6m. Construction has been delayed while costs were assessed.

Construction of the buildings - located next to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) - is due to begin in May, subject to Scottish government approval.

The Baird Family Hospital will provide maternity and breast screening services, as well as a neonatal unit and operating theatre.

The Anchor centre would provide services for haematology and oncology patients.

Image copyright NHS Grampian Image caption The Anchor centre plans have also been delayed

The cost increase was revealed in a report due to come before the NHS Grampian board.

Construction work on the project was originally due to start last year, but was put on hold to review the costs involved.

That review found that the original plan did not sufficiently reflect the complexity of the project and that there had been an "inadequate" design development process.

Image caption Work at the site was delayed for a review

The NHS board will now meet to discuss the full business case for the project.

'Fully committed'

The Baird Family Hospital is not now expected to open until 2023.

The Anchor centre is expected to open in 2022.

The Scottish government said the cost increase had been due to a "range of factors".

A spokeswoman added: "It is entirely appropriate that the project was paused while an independent review of costs was undertaken.

"That review is now complete, and subject to the full business case being approved by the NHS capital investment group, we would expect construction to start shortly."