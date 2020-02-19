Fair Isle: The remote island where jumpers are always in fashion
Fifty years ago, the allure of Fair Isle knitwear inspired freelance photographer Chris Morphet to travel to the UK's most remote community. His pictures documented the lives of Shetland islanders and the distinctive designs which are still influencing fashion today.
Chris felt drawn to Fair Isle after seeing the famous knitwear on the streets of London.
So in 1970, the 26-year-old photographer headed north to the remote island, which is located 80 miles off the Scottish mainland, half way between Orkney and Shetland.
"I found it amazing that people lived on this island," he said.
"I just went round a knocked on people's doors and asked if they had any Fair Isle sweaters.
"It was quite a naive thing to do, but I was just entranced by the place. It was just something that caught my imagination."
Chris, now 76, remembers everyone on the island being very welcoming.
"People just seemed happy to pose.
"I loved it all. It was a really wholesome experience, and I met amazing people."
The people he photographed on Fair Isle included Stewart and Triona Thomson.
Triona, now aged 75, said the picture had been taken while the couple were putting up a byre at their home.
"I have no memory of it at all," she admitted.
"We must have put on our posh jumpers. The one in the photo - knitted by my mother-in law - is the only one I've ever possessed."
Chris had two sweaters made for himself - one of which he still owns and wears today.
He says the photographs he took in Shetland provided a historical record of the "very special" designs created by the people on Fair Isle.
The patterned knitwear developed in the early 19th Century in fishermen's caps and jumpers, then gained wider popularity in the 1920s.
Fair Isle has since been adopted as a general term for multicoloured knitwear, but there are still small numbers of garments produced on the island from patterns which have been handed down through generations.
Each design contains an average of four colours, with only two colours used in each row.
Mati Ventrillon, a French-Venezuelan designer, is among those who are trying to keep the tradition alive on Fair Isle.
She moved to the island from London in 2007, when local knitters were looking for new recruits.
"I felt attracted to the designs, and I wanted to try my own designs and colours," she explained.
She eventually launched her own company, selling online to customers in the UK and in overseas markets such as the US and Canada.
She also made headlines in 2015 when she received an apology from Chanel after her work was not credited for inspiring designs in one of its collections.
Mati said she was trying to work out how to grow the business while also preserving the traditions and heritage of the island.
"It starts to become a legacy. We are bringing people to the island and passing on the skills," she said.
"It has been here for so many years, and you see it everywhere, it's so beautiful. The design possibilities are endless.
"And it still has a long story ahead."
All images are copyrighted.