Image copyright NEWSLINE MEDIA Image caption Marin Rachev had denied causing death by dangerous driving

A car driver has been found guilty of causing the deaths of three of his passengers by careless driving after a crash with a bus in Aberdeenshire.

Marin Rachev, 35, had denied driving dangerously while attempting to cross the A90 from the unclassified road to Drumlithie on 12 March last year.

Dimitar Georgiev, 32, Zaharina Hristova, 37, and Silyan Stefanov, 42, all from Bulgaria, died.

Rachev was remanded in custody and will be sentenced in March.

Rachev had broken down at the High Court in Aberdeen while describing the accident.

Giving evidence, he was asked how the crash had affected him.

He said: "Very badly, I do not wish this experience on no-one.

"It means your friends are coming into your dreams, it's every single night.

"I'm so sorry about it, I'm sorry for the bus driver, I'm sorry for everything that happened. It was a bad moment, it was a bad chance. I can't explain it any other way."

Image copyright Crown Office Image caption Rachev's car was crossing the A90 when the crash happened

Image copyright Crown Office Image caption A bus was involved in the crash

Two of the three who died were thrown from the vehicle and struck by another car.

None of the three were wearing seatbelts.

Rachev will be sentenced on 5 March at the High Court in Livingston.