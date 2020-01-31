Disabled skier: I don't feel alone on the slopes

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Emily Plant loves skiing

When Emily Plant was younger, doctors told her parents that she would never be able to ride a bike because of her disabilities.

They said she would never have the balance or coordination for sports that required them.

But she was determined. She did learn to ride a bike. Then she learned to ride a horse. Then she learned to ski.

And this weekend, she's travelling to the Swiss Alps to ski in the biggest competition of her life.

She will be representing Special Olympics Grampian at the National Alpine Skiing Competition in Switzerland.

The British event, which is held every four years and was organised by Special Olympics Grampian this time around, is is open to UK skiers of all ages with a range of "intellectual disabilities".

More than 90 athletes from across the UK will take to the slopes for the week-long competition, which acts as a qualifier for the World Winter Games in Sweden next year.

Emily can't wait to get Crans Montana - she loves the snow, and is desperate to ski on it again - she usually practices on the dry slopes in Garthdee, Abderdeenshire.

She's part of the additional support needs programme at Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports.

"I just feel free and I like the speed. I just feel happy and if I have a bad day at school or home I can just come here and let it all out. It makes you feel like you're not alone", she said.

She's also looking forward to meeting new people and spending time with her team.

"You just feel like you're at home and your team are your family - you have got each other's backs", she said.

The 18-year-old says taking part in the event makes her feel like she's not alone: "If someone else is just like you, it's like you're not in this world on your own."

At 13, Emily tried skiing at school - since then, she's won two competitions.

Emily has Global Development Delay, which her mum Caroline Plant, 48, explains means Emily was slow to do things like talking and walking. She can't read or write, and struggles with numbers.

But despite her disabilities, Emily is "determined".

Caroline said: "When she was younger, she went to hospital to be investigated for her disabilities and they always said she wouldn't ride a bike.

"Well, she decided that she was going to ride a bike and that was it - she did it.

"She's that determined, and if she wants to do something she will do it.

"But they said with her balance and her coordination she wouldn't be able to do anything like that.

"Now she's turned to skiing and is having a great time."

Caroline added: "People with disabilities don't often get the opportunity to compete like this or even meet people and have a chance at these sorts of things.

"It's great that they are able to compete with people at their own ability and having so much fun while they do it."

Emily's ski instructor, Beth Woodall, said: "It's an amazing opportunity for the athletes to take what they have learnt here on the dry slope and to take it to the mountains.

"For some of them it's their first time leaving Scotland - never mind going to the Alps. It is inspiring but quite intimidating at the same time but they'll adjust well and have an amazing time no doubt."

Asked if she thinks she'll bring home her third medal, Emily says: "Hopefully yes - fingers crossed."