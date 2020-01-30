Woman, 91, dies following collision in Aberdeen
- 30 January 2020
A 91-year-old woman left in a critical condition after a crash in Aberdeen earlier this month has died.
Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle accident on North Anderson Drive, at the junction with Ashgrove Road West, on 21 January.
The pensioner was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the woman - who has not been named - had now died. Officers renewed an appeal for witnesses.