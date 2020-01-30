Image copyright Jasperimage Image caption The trial follows an incident near Cullen in Moray

Two men were "actively involved" in attacking a group of motorcyclists with a car in Moray, a jury has been told.

Prosecutor Andrew Bowen QC said evidence showed Ian Ewing, 44, and Patrick Noble, 52, participated in an incident near Cullen in 2018.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, the two men deny attempting to murder Colin Sutherland by driving a car at him.

They are also accused of assaulting John Sutherland, Edward Forrest and Nicky Syratt.

Mr Bowen said: "You can be satisfied that Colin Sutherland was assaulted when a car was a driven towards him.

"The act of driving a motor car towards a motorcycle at speed shows wicked recklessness towards the person on the bike.

"Ian Ewing and Mr Noble were were actively involved in a joint purpose. Their purpose was to severely injure him."

Reasonable doubt

The advocate depute made the claims during the sixth day of proceedings against the Mr Ewing, of Stonehaven, and Mr Noble, of Aberdeen.

Mr Bowen was speaking after charges were dropped against Kyle Urquhart, 22, of Aberdeen, and 57-year-old Ian Yeomans, of Peterhead, who had also been on trial.

Mr Ewing's defence advocate Susan Duff told the jury that there was enough reasonable doubt to acquit.

She said the Crown had not done enough to show Mr Ewing was guilty of any wrongdoing.

The trial, before Lady Scott, continues on Friday when Mr Noble's counsel David Moggach will address the jury.