Image caption The crash happened on the A90 last year

A driver accused of causing the deaths of three of his passengers in a crash in Aberdeenshire has broken down in court while describing the accident.

Marin Rachev, 35, denies driving dangerously while attempting to cross the A90 from the unclassified road to Drumlithie on 12 March last year.

Giving evidence at the High Court in Aberdeen, he was asked how the crash had affected him.

He said: "Very badly, I do not wish this experience on no-one".

Dimitar Georgiev, 32, Zaharina Hristova, 37, and Silyan Stefanov, 42, all from Bulgaria, and who were in the rear of the vehicle, died following the crash.

'So sorry'

Two were thrown from the vehicle and struck by another car.

None of the three were wearing seatbelts.

Mr Rachev said: "It means your friends are coming into your dreams, it's every single night.

"I'm so sorry about it, I'm sorry for the bus driver, I'm sorry for everything that happened. It was a bad moment, it was a bad chance. I can't explain it any other way."

The trial continues.