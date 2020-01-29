Image copyright Jasperimage Image caption The case follows an incident on the A98 near Cullen in 2018

Four men on trial for an alleged attack on a group of motorcyclists have been acquitted of a murder bid charge.

Kyle Urquhart, 22, and Patrick Noble, 52, both of Aberdeen, Ian Ewing, 44, of Stonehaven and Ian Yeomans, 57, of Peterhead, deny various charges.

It follows an incident on the A98, close to Cullen, in September 2018.

An allegation they attempted to murder a man called Alistair Thompson was withdrawn on the fifth day of the trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

It was claimed the four men drove a car, with a registration plate number BK67 NUH, at Mr Thompson.

The Crown also withdrew an allegation which claimed the four men committed a breach of the peace at the same location.

The Crown also amended another charge of attempted murder facing the four men.

It was claimed that they attempted to murder a motorcyclist called John Sutherland.

However, the men are now alleged to have assaulted Mr Sutherland to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Clawhammer claim

Prosecutors also claim that the four men assaulted a man called Colin Sutherland.

It is claimed they drove the same car at him, collided with him and this caused him to fall from his bike and lose consciousness.

Prosecutors say they then repeatedly struck Mr Sutherland on the head and body with a claw hammer, a tyre iron and a baseball bat before repeatedly kicking him on the body.

It is claimed they then cut Mr Sutherland's clothing with a knife and that they attempted to murder him.

The Crown also claims that they assaulted a man called Edward Forrest by striking him on the head and body with a clawhammer which rendered him unconscious.

Prosecutors say these alleged actions were to Mr Forrest's "severe injury permanent disfigurement and to the danger" of his life.

They are also alleged to have assaulted Nicky Syratt to his injury and danger of his life.

The trial, before Lady Scott, continues.