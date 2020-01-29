Image caption The crash happened on the A90 last year

A man accused of causing the deaths of three of his car passengers in a crash involving a bus in Aberdeenshire told police he believed the bus driver was to blame, a court has heard.

Marin Rachev, 35, denies driving dangerously while attempting to cross the A90 from the unclassified road to Drumlithie on 12 March last year.

The High Court in Aberdeen heard he was asked who caused the crash.

He told police: "The bus driver, because he killed them."

He added: "He was driving, he didn't slow down."

The jury was hearing excerpts of a police interview.

Dimitar Georgiev, 32, Zaharina Hristova, 37, and Silyan Stefanov, 42, all from Bulgaria, and who were in the rear of the vehicle, died following the crash.

Two were thrown from the vehicle and struck by another car.

None of the three were wearing seatbelts.

The trial continues.