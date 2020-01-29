Image copyright PA Media Image caption Up Helly Aa is a spectacular annual event

Shetland's famous Up Helly Aa fire festival has again seen the burning of a replica Viking galley light up the Lerwick sky.

The annual event sees people celebrate Shetland's Norse heritage.

Up Helly Aa - the biggest fire festival in Europe - is held on the last Tuesday in January.

Warriors parade through the streets by torchlight as visitors from across the world gather to watch the spectacle.

The day culminates with the dramatic burning of a replica Viking long ship.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption People of all ages take part

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Up Helly Aa offers much for photographers to savour in daylight hours as well as at night

Image copyright Kaylee Garrick Image caption It was not only humans who got into the Up Helly Aa spirit this year

Image copyright PA Media Image caption As darkness descends, the torches are lit

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Thousands gather to watch the traditional event

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The day culminates with the dramatic burning of a replica Viking long ship - and the party then continues into the night

