Image copyright Jasperimage Image caption The case follows an incident on the A98 near Cullen in 2018

A police officer found a top with the words "Blue Angels" in a car which is said to have been used in an alleged attack on motorcyclists, a court heard.

Kyle Urquhart, 22, and Patrick Noble, 52, both of Aberdeen, Ian Ewing, 44, of Stonehaven and Ian Yeomans, 57, of Peterhead, deny charges including attempted murder in Moray.

It follows an incident on the A98, close to Cullen, in September 2018.

Insp Andrew Machray told the High Court in Edinburgh he made the find.

He told jurors on Tuesday he made the discovery during a search of a Vauxhall Insignia car with the registration BK67 NUH.

The search was carried out following the incident on the A98.

A group of motorcyclists were allegedly attacked in what prosecutors claim was attempted murder.

When Andrew Bowen QC, prosecuting, asked Insp Machray to describe the writing on the item of clothing, he replied: "Blue Angels North East".

Insp Machray was giving evidence on the fourth day of proceedings.

On the first day of the case, jurors heard Crown claims that a motor vehicle with the registration plate BK67 NUH was used in the alleged attacks.

The trial, before Lady Scott, continues.