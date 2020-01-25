Pedestrian hit by vehicle on country road in Moray
- 25 January 2020
A road in Moray has been closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
The accident happened on the A941, just outside Bishopmill, at about 06:20.
The road is expected to be closed for some time. Diversions have been set up.