Pedestrian hit by vehicle on country road in Moray

  • 25 January 2020
Police at the scene of the accident Image copyright Jasperimage
Image caption The accident happened on the A941, just outside Bishopmill,

A road in Moray has been closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The accident happened on the A941, just outside Bishopmill, at about 06:20.

The road is expected to be closed for some time. Diversions have been set up.