Image caption Work at Union Terrace Gardens in ongoing

A major thoroughfare in Aberdeen city centre is now restricted to one-way traffic due to work on the rejuvenation of Union Terrace Gardens.

Union Terrace closed southbound on Monday - with the restriction due to be in place until mid-November.

Traffic is being allowed to travel northbound from Union Street to Rosemount Viaduct.

Work to transform the sunken gardens - which originally opened in 1879 - began in September.

The council said the closure was needed to ensure the safety of workers carrying out the replacement of the existing arches which run under the road, as well as strengthening of balustrades, slab reinforcement, and resurfacing.

First Bus and Stagecoach have made timetable and route changes to some services as a result.

The £25.7m Union Terrace Gardens project is expected to be completed next summer.