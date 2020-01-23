NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

No action over man charged after sexual assault in Elgin

  • 23 January 2020
Scene of Elgin incident Image copyright JASPERIMAGE
Image caption The incident happened in June last year

No further action will be taken against a man charged over a sexual assault in Elgin.

Police had launched an investigation after an incident involving a 33-year-old woman in the Doocot Park area, near North Street, on 21 June last year.

A 25-year-old man was charged after an "extensive" inquiry.

Police Scotland said: "Following further investigations, no further action will be taken against this individual."

A spokesperson added: "Inquiries are ongoing into the incident and the victim has been fully updated."

