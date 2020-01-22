Image copyright Fubar News Image caption The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon

A 91-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle accident on North Anderson Drive, at the junction with Ashgrove Road West, at about 13:00 on Tuesday.

The pensioner was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with "life-threatening" injuries.

A 60-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.