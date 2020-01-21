NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

One person taken to hospital after crash in Aberdeen

  • 21 January 2020

One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeen.

The collision happened at about 13:00, and police have closed the road at the junction of North Anderson Drive and Ashgrove Road.

Aberdeen City Council and Police Scotland urged motorists to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

There are not yet any details of the seriousness of the injuries.

Related Topics