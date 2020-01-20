Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at Instant Neighbour

The theft of donated food during a break-in at a charity in Aberdeen has been condemned by police.

The incident happened at Instant Neighbour in the city's St Machar Drive in the early hours of Saturday.

A window was broken and a "large quantity" of donated food was stolen.

PC Naomi Henderson said: "This is a despicable crime against a local charity and we urge anyone with any information to contact Police Scotland on 101."