Image caption This work by artist Vhils features near Union Square

Organisers of a popular street art festival in Aberdeen have begun a search for wall space in the city.

Nuart was introduced to the Granite City for the first time in 2017 and will return again for a fourth time from 23-26 April.

It involves artists from around the world creating eye-catching designs on walls and the sides of buildings around the city.

The event is spearheaded by Aberdeen Inspired and the city council.

Image copyright Steven Bothwell Image caption This work from the first festival has remained at The Green in Aberdeen since 2017

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson said the festival had reactivated public spaces into vibrant, creative and welcoming places.

He added: "It has also acted as a driver for increased visitor numbers and widening access to art for all; truly positioning Aberdeen as a must visit destination."

He said a huge part of project's success was due to the "willingness and enthusiasm" of city centre property owners who had gifted their walls to become a part of it.

"As we look to build on that legacy in 2020 we would urge interested property owners to get in touch and be a part of this transformative event," he said.

To submit a wall offer, email callforwalls@aberdeeninspired.com with a photo of the wall/s, address and approximate dimensions.