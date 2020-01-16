Image copyright Google Image caption The incident was reported in Aberdeen's Loirston Place

Pet owners are being warned to be on their guard after peanut butter laced with broken glass was found in an Aberdeen garden.

The Scottish SPCA was alerted by a dog owner who made the discovery in their tenement back garden in Loirston Place on Monday.

Insp Fiona McKenzie, from the animal charity, said the mixture was spread on a path.

She said it could have caused serious harm.

Insp McKenzie said: "We are thankful the peanut butter was found by a member of the public before an animal got hurt.

"It was full of crushed up pieces of broken glass, which could have done serious damage to any animal that ingested them.

"It is a criminal offence to deliberately attempt to harm or kill an animal. We would urge all pet owners and residents in the area to be vigilant and to report anything suspicious to our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999."