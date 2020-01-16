Image copyright Extinction Rebellion Scotland

Extinction rebellion protesters have blocked the entrances to Shell's Aberdeen headquarters.

Activists arrived at the Altens base at about 06:30 and plan to remain at the site all day "to hold Shell to account".

The group says the protest is part of its two-week long campaign targeting the fossil fuel industry.

Shell said it was addressing its emissions and helping customers to reduce theirs.

A spokesman said: "The heightened awareness of climate change that we have seen over recent months is a good thing.

"As a company, we agree that urgent action is needed. What will really accelerate change is effective policy, investment in technology innovation and deployment, and changing customer behaviour.

"As we move to a lower-carbon future, we are committed to playing our part, by addressing our own emissions and helping customers to reduce theirs - because we all have a role to play."

