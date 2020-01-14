Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Princess Royal was conferred with the degree by Camilla in her role as university chancellor

Princess Anne has received an honorary degree from the Duchess of Rothesay at the University of Aberdeen.

The Princess Royal was conferred with the degree by sister-in-law Camilla in her role as the university's chancellor.

Princess Anne was nominated by the university for the honour in recognition of her charity work.

She is patron of Save the Children, and is involved with scores of other organisations.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Princess Anne was nominated in recognition of charity work

Camilla became the university's chancellor - a role which dates back to 1860 - in 2013.

A special award was also being presented to the Denis Law Legacy Trust, which provides free outreach projects to children and young people.

The Aberdeen-born former Scotland and Manchester United striker was among the trust's representatives at the event.

Prof George Boyne, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Aberdeen, said he was "delighted" those "acting in the service of others" were being recognised.