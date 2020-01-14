NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man, 63, charged over B9077 road rubble incident

  • 14 January 2020

A man has been charged after boulders and rubble strewn across a busy road caused multiple accidents on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Motorists collided with debris on the B9077 South Deeside Road, between Leggart Terrace and the A957 Slug Road, on 9 December.

Police said a 63-year-old man had been charged in connection with having a vehicle with a dangerous load.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites