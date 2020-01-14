Man, 63, charged over B9077 road rubble incident
- 14 January 2020
A man has been charged after boulders and rubble strewn across a busy road caused multiple accidents on the outskirts of Aberdeen.
Motorists collided with debris on the B9077 South Deeside Road, between Leggart Terrace and the A957 Slug Road, on 9 December.
Police said a 63-year-old man had been charged in connection with having a vehicle with a dangerous load.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.