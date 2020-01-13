'Loving grandfather' killed in A90 crash named
An 80-year-old man killed in a crash on the A90 near Stonehaven has been named as a "loving grandfather".
Eric Douglas, from the Stonehaven area, was driving a white Kia Rio, which was involved in the collision with a Vauxhall Zafira and an Isuzu D-Max.
The crash happened near Lumgair at about 17:00 on Friday.
Relatives said in a statement: "Eric was a loving father, grandfather and friend to many who was well known in the community."
They added: "We are deeply saddened by his death and he will be greatly missed."
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.