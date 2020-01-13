A man has died after a house fire in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to Summers Road in Rosehearty at about 08:45.

Police Scotland said a 54-year-old man was removed from the property, but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and a joint investigation will be carried out to establish the full circumstances.

Det Insp Sam Buchan said: "My thoughts are with the man's family at this very sad time. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."