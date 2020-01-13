Image caption Anthony McGladrigan was murdered in his own home

A man on a five-day drugs binge who murdered an innocent father after forcing his way into his home in Aberdeenshire has been jailed for at least 19 years.

Liam Hay, 20, had been chasing someone who went to 51-year-old Anthony McGladrigan's house for help.

Hay instead stabbed the father-of-two to death.

He admitted murder after the attack in Cuminestown in June last year, and was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lady Stacey gave him a life sentence, branding the killing as "shocking" and "incredible".

The victim's wife, Fiona, tried to save her husband, but he later died in hospital.

The court previously heard how farm worker Hay and friends had been bingeing on drink and drugs at various places between 21 June and 26 June - the day of the killing.

They had taken cocaine and the stimulant M-Cat. Hay was described as "tripping", with his behaviour "increasingly strange".

Early on the morning of the murder, Hay's friend Austen Smith tried to wake him. He got up, but grabbed a baseball bat and said he "wanted a word" with him.

Mr Smith immediately ran out the house as Hay shouted threats at him, and eventually banged on the door of the McGladrigan family.

Image caption Hay claimed he could not remember the killing

Mr McGladrigan - who worked at the Sandman Signature Hotel in Aberdeen - had been in bed with his wife, shortly after finishing a shift.

He let Mr Smith in, while shouting to his wife: "Stay in the room. He says he is being chased by someone with a bat."

However bare-footed Hay tried to open the door to the house.

Mr McGladrigan said to him: "No, I am not letting you in. Calm down - put the baseball bat down."

'Missed every day'

Hay instead used the weapon to smash glass and force his way in. It is not known exactly what happened, but Hay appeared to have grabbed a knife from the victim's home.

Mr McGladrigan shouted: "Oh my God, are you crazy? I have been stabbed."

His wife dialled 999 as her husband slumped to the floor. Hay remained at the house - still holding the murder weapon - until police arrived.

Mr McGladrigan later died due to multiple stab wounds to the back and chest.

When Hay was asked his name by police, he replied: "Lewis Capaldi".

He went on to claim he had sobered up, but could not remember anything. On initially being charged, he said: "What? No way. Honestly?"

Relatives of Mr McGladrigan earlier said: "Tony was loved, brave and an amazing son, husband, father, brother and exceptional friend.

"He will be missed every day."