Body find in Aberdeen river linked to missing man
- 12 January 2020
Police Scotland has confirmed that a man's body has been River Don in Aberdeen.
The discovery was made close to the city's Grandholm Drive.
No formal identification has been made but officers said they have informed the family of Kevin Mutch.
He had been reported missing on Thursday.