Body find in Aberdeen river linked to missing man

  • 12 January 2020
Missing man Kevin Mutch Image copyright Google
Image caption The discovery of the body near Grandholm Drive is being linked to the disappearance of Kevin Mutch

Police Scotland has confirmed that a man's body has been River Don in Aberdeen.

The discovery was made close to the city's Grandholm Drive.

No formal identification has been made but officers said they have informed the family of Kevin Mutch.

He had been reported missing on Thursday.

