Image copyright Google Image caption The crash was close to the Lumgair junction

Police have made a fresh appeal for witnesses after a three-car collision on the A90 near Stonehaven.

Officers said an 80-year-old man died at the scene of the crash on Friday afternoon.

He was driving a white Kia Rio, which was involved in the collision with a Vauxhall Zafira and an Isuzu D-Max at about 17:00.

The driver of the Vauxhall was treated for minor injuries at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

PC Sarah Ritchie said: "We're asking for anyone who was on that stretch of road around 5pm and saw the collision take place, or saw any of the vehicles beforehand to please come forward.

"If anyone has potential dashcam footage prior to the incident also, that would greatly assist our inquiries."