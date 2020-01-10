One man dead in two-vehicle crash on A90 at Stonehaven
- 10 January 2020
A man has died and another has been injured in a collision on a road in the north-east of Scotland.
Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened on the A90 at the Lumgair junction, near Stonehaven, at about 17:00.
Two people were cut free from their vehicles by firefighters.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The road is closed in both directions at Stonehaven. Motorists are being diverted on to the A92.
❗️UPDATE⌚️19:20#A90 remains CLOSED⛔️ both ways at Stonehaven— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 10, 2020
The road is expected to remain closed for some time due to collision investigation work.
Some reports coming in of a seperate RTC at Laurencekirk- this is the DIVERSION point for the original RTC@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/BddiOWMEtJ
