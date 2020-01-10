Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A90 south of Stonehaven

A man has died and another has been injured in a collision on a road in the north-east of Scotland.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened on the A90 at the Lumgair junction, near Stonehaven, at about 17:00.

Two people were cut free from their vehicles by firefighters.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The road is closed in both directions at Stonehaven. Motorists are being diverted on to the A92.