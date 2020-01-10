Image caption Work at Union Terrace Gardens in ongoing

A major thoroughfare in Aberdeen city centre is to be restricted to one-way traffic for most of the year due to work on the rejuvenation of historic Union Terrace Gardens.

Union Terrace will be closed southbound from 27 January, with the restriction due to be in place until mid-November.

Traffic will be allowed to travel northbound from Union Street to Rosemount Viaduct.

Work to transform the sunken gardens began in September.

The council said the closure was needed to ensure the safety of workers carrying out the replacement of the existing arches which run under the road, as well as strengthening of balustrades, slab reinforcement, and resurfacing.

First Bus and Stagecoach will make timetable and route changes to some services as a result.

The £25.7m Union Terrace Gardens project is expected to be completed in the summer of next year.

The sunken gardens originally opened in 1879.