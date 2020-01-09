Image copyright Aberdeen Inspired Image caption The Aberdeen Christmas Village event started in 2015

Figures for visitors to the recent Aberdeen Christmas Village will not be released, it has been announced.

The Aberdeen event was first held in 2015 in Union Terrace, but has been in Broad Street since 2017.

Organiser Aberdeen Inspired said it had decided not to spend about £10,000 on a footfall count and assessment.

Chief executive Adrian Watson said more local businesses were instead being surveyed, and the feedback so far was "positive".

The event has attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors in the past.

In 2017 when it moved, numbers dropped about 20% at the new location.

Figures showed there were about 400,000 visitors, compared to about 500,000 the previous year.