Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on North Balnagask Road

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed and badly injured by a group of people in Aberdeen.

The attack happened on North Balnagask Road in the Torry area near a convenience store at about 22:00 on Monday.

The 25-year-old victim was said to be in a serious but stable condition.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the area and checking CCTV, and are appealing for witnesses.