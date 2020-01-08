Aberdeen street stabbing leaves man badly injured
- 8 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed and badly injured by a group of people in Aberdeen.
The attack happened on North Balnagask Road in the Torry area near a convenience store at about 22:00 on Monday.
The 25-year-old victim was said to be in a serious but stable condition.
Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the area and checking CCTV, and are appealing for witnesses.