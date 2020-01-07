Image copyright CIARAN DONNELLY Image caption Antony Zanre was convicted of causing death by careless driving

A driver who caused the death of a car passenger by carrying out a risky overtaking manoeuvre has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Dameon MacPhee, 23, from Forres, died in a two-vehicle crash on the A96 between Elgin and Lhanbryde in 2017.

Antony Zanre, 68, pulled out to pass a lorry and drove into the path of an oncoming car with Mr MacPhee inside.

Zanre was found guilty of causing death by careless driving. He is to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

First offender and father-of-three Zanre, of Peterhead, had denied causing Mr MacPhee's death by dangerous driving, but was found guilty of the lesser offence by a jury.

Susan Duff, defending, said Zanre had been "quite tearful" when reading an emotional victim impact statement written by Mr MacPhee's mother.

The advocate said: "He thinks about what happened every day."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Dameon MacPhee died in the crash

At the High Court in Glasgow, Lord Burns told Zanre the "public interest" did not require him to impose a jail term.

The judge instead imposed a community payback order.

Zanre will also be supervised for 18 months. He was banned from the road for three years.

Mr MacPhee's family were in court and there were angry scenes as the sentence was announced.

One woman was escorted out of court after shouting that 250 hours for taking someone's life was a "joke".