Body found in search for cyclist missing from Elgin since Hogmanay
- 5 January 2020
A body has been found in the search for a missing cyclist last seen on Hogmanay.
Antony Rodgers, 57, was last seen on CCTV cycling in Moray on 31 December just after 22:00 after disappearing from his home in Elgin.
Police said the body was discovered at about 12:30 on Saturday in the Califer area of Forres.
Mr Rodgers' family has been informed. A formal identification of the body is due to be carried out.
Police added that a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal's office.