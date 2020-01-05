Image caption Antony Rodgers was last seen on 31 December

A body has been found in the search for a missing cyclist last seen on Hogmanay.

Antony Rodgers, 57, was last seen on CCTV cycling in Moray on 31 December just after 22:00 after disappearing from his home in Elgin.

Police said the body was discovered at about 12:30 on Saturday in the Califer area of Forres.

Mr Rodgers' family has been informed. A formal identification of the body is due to be carried out.

Police added that a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal's office.