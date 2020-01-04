Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The CCTV footage shows Antony Rodgers cycling at 22:06 on Hogmanay

Police have released CCTV footage of a man who has been missing from his home in Elgin since Hogmanay.

The last sighting of 57-year-old Antony Rodgers was captured at about 22:05 on 31 December, as he cycled on the B0911 in Moray.

Police said Mr Rodgers had not been missing before and that concern was growing for his safety.

They added that inquiries were continuing and have urged anyone with information to contact them.

The CCTV shows Mr Rogers cycling on the B9011 into Kinloss from Forres before turning onto the road towards Findhorn.

Image caption Antony Rodgers was last seen on 31 December on the B9011

Insp Michael McKenzie said: "Antony's bike is quite distinctive. It has a black frame with blue flashes and 'Muddy Fox' in white letters on the side. It has panniers on the rear and has his name written on the frame.

"Searches are continuing in the Forres area and local officers are being assisted by a specialist search advisor and police dogs have also been used in searches."

Mr Rodgers is described as white, 5ft 11in (1.8m) and of medium build with a distinctive scar on his jaw.