Two pet rabbits have been badly burned after their hutch was deliberately set alight.

The incident happened at around 03:10 on Thursday at a property in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to Forman Drive, Clerkhill, and extinguished the fire, which left the two rabbits badly singed.

Police described the incident as a "reckless and cruel act" which left the pet owners shaken.

Pc Millie Robertson said: "The family were woken up by their smoke alarm going off and contacted emergency services.

"They have understandably been left very shaken by what has happened to their pet animals.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the Clerkhill area around 3am this morning."

The hutch was in the back garden of the property and officers believe the culprit may have climbed a fence to gain access.