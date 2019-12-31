Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption John Middleton was last seen on Friday

Police are asking the public not to approach a 21-year-old who has been reported missing in Aberdeen.

John Middleton was last seen in the Victoria Road area of the city on Friday at about 16:30.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, with short dark brown hair.

Police Scotland said "considerable and extensive efforts" were being put into locating him, and added: "Members of the public are asked not to approach Mr Middleton."