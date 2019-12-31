Public asked not to approach missing man in Aberdeen
- 31 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are asking the public not to approach a 21-year-old who has been reported missing in Aberdeen.
John Middleton was last seen in the Victoria Road area of the city on Friday at about 16:30.
He is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, with short dark brown hair.
Police Scotland said "considerable and extensive efforts" were being put into locating him, and added: "Members of the public are asked not to approach Mr Middleton."