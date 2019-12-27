Image copyright JASPERIMAGE

A serious crash which saw one person airlifted to hospital and five others injured in Moray followed a police pursuit, it has emerged.

The two-vehicle accident happened on the A98 near Buckie on Thursday.

Police Scotland said a "short police pursuit took place earlier" on the A98, before the crash near Rannachy.

The incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc). A 28-year-old man has been arrested.

An air ambulance took one seriously-injured casualty to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness while the others were taken to hospital in Elgin.