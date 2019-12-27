Bus and car in serious collision in Elgin
- 27 December 2019
The emergency services have been called to a serious crash involving a bus and a car in Moray.
The collision happened on the A96 in Elgin at the junction of Morriston Road and West Road, shortly after 09:30.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service - which sent units from Fochabers, Forres and Lossiemouth - said cutting gear was being used to free a casualty from the car.
The road has been closed in both directions.