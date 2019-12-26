Image copyright JASPERIMAGE

One person has been airlifted to hospital and five others have been injured in a two-car crash in Moray.

Police Scotland said the vehicles collided on the A98 near Buckie at about 15:15 on Thursday.

The air ambulance took one seriously-injured casualty to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness while the others were taken to hospital in Elgin.

The road was closed in both directions and police said diversions were in place.