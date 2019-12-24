Image copyright Google Image caption The road between Huntly and Dufftown is closed

One man has been injured in a serious road crash in the north east of Scotland.

Police said the one-vehicle collision happened on the A920 between Huntly and Dufftown, about one mile east of the Moray border, at about 13:50.

The road was closed between the A96 at Huntly and the A941 at Dufftown while officers remained at the scene.

Police were unable to give details about the extent of the man's injuries.