A 23-year-old man has been seriously injured in a crash in Aberdeenshire.

The one-car accident happened on the B976 Aboyne to Ballater road at about 00:15, at the entrance to Glen Tanar Estate.

The collision involved a white BMW 120, and the driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after being cut free.

Police Scotland appealed for any witnesses to the accident or anyone who may have seen the car before the crash to get in touch.