Aberdeen woman in critical condition after being hit by car
- 24 December 2019
A 69-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Aberdeen.
The pedestrian was struck by a red Hyundai on the Lang Stracht, near the Stronsay Drive junction, at 16:00 on Monday.
She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.
The road was closed until the early hours of Tuesday morning as accident investigators examined the scene.